News

2020/04/30 --- New release ventoy-1.0.08 more ...

What is ventoy

Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO files. With ventoy, you don't need to format the disk again and again, you just need to copy the iso file to the USB drive and boot it. You can copy many iso files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them (screenshot). Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. 200+ ISO files are tested (list).
A "Ventoy Compatible" concept is introduced by ventoy, which can help to support any ISO file.

Features

  • 100% open source (license)
  • Simple to use (Get started)
  • Fast (limited only by the speed of copying iso file)
  • Directly boot from iso file, no extraction needed
  • Legacy + UEFI supported in the same way
  • UEFI Secure Boot supported (since 1.0.07+) Notes
  • ISO files larger than 4GB supported
  • Native boot menu style for Legacy & UEFI
  • Most type of OS supported, 200+ iso files tested
  • Not only boot but also complete installation process
  • ISO files can be listed in List mode/TreeView mode Notes
  • "Ventoy Compatible" concept
  • Plugin Framework
  • Readonly to USB drive during boot
  • USB normal use unafftected
  • Data nondestructive during version upgrade
  • No need to update Ventoy when a new distro is released

Contact

You can discuss general ventoy issues in the forums or send a mail to longpanda admin@ventoy.net or join in the QQ group 197972400

ventoy.net (website) Copyright © 2019-2020 longpanda    Mail all comments and suggestions to longpanda admin@ventoy.net